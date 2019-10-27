John Olen Woods Jr., MD Jan. 24, 1927 - Oct. 18, 2019 John Olen Woods Jr., MD, 92, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 at the Tribute Center at Quail Park in Lynnwood, WA. He was born January 24, 1927 in New Castle, PA, the son of Dr. John O. Woods Sr. and Marguerite (née Kleckner) Woods. He graduated from New Castle High School in New Castle, PA in 1945. He served in the US Army in WWII from April 1945 to November 1946 and earned the rank of Tech Sergeant. He was premed at Allegheny College and graduated in 1949. He earned his MD degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1953 and then did his internship at Pittsburgh hospitals. His residency was in pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, PA from 1954-1956. In 1956 he moved to Everett, WA where he was the first pediatrician employed by The Everett Clinic, starting in July 1956 and retired in 1985. On August 26, 1950 he married Dorothy Orris in Springdale, PA, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy Orris. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Betty; children: Leslie, Bruce, Carol (Kris) and Kathi (Quinn); grandchildren: Joshua (Jeni), Dana (Erin), Joy and Tian; and great-grandchildren: Hailey, Timothy, Tristan, Rachel and Abigail. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and daughter, Karen. He was an avid gardener and fisherman, especially in the lakes and rivers of Washington, Canada, Alaska, New Zealand, and the Falkland Islands. A special thank you goes out to the staff of Home and About, Quail Park Tribute Care and Providence Hospice for providing all their care. Services will be held November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4505 Broadway in Everett, WA. A celebration of life and lunch will be held at Pointe of Grace Lutheran Church, 5425 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo WA at 12:30 p.m. His burial will be at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, John's family encourages memorial donations to The , or The Dr. John Woods Scholarship Fund at Point of Grace Lutheran Church, 5425 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA 98275.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 27, 2019