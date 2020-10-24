Jonah Leshah Espinosa was only 16 years old when he passed October 16th in a tragic accident. He was born July 21, 2004 to Kelly Sutin and Corde Espinosa. He grew up in Woodinville and attended Woodinville High School as a sophomore.



Jonah was a kind-hearted, old soul who left a lasting impression on so many; he loved his family and his friends fiercely. He had a passion for music, skateboarding, snowboarding and riding motorcycles but also enjoyed the quiet calm of watching a sunset.



Jonah leaves behind his mom Kelly Sutin, sister and best friend Lilyanna Espinosa, step-dad Mike Jackson, grand parents Mark and Sherry Sutin, aunt Alisa Sutin, dad Corde Espinosa, step-mom Erica Espinosa, step-sisters Elizabeth and Natia Kekelia, half-sister Lucy Espinosa, grand mother Lyndi Kendrick and aunt Alethia Kendrick along with other family and many friends who will miss him dearly. He left us too soon, but we will love him forever.



"If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them." ~James O'Barr July 21, 2004 - October 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store