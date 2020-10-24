1/
Johna Espinosa
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonah Leshah Espinosa was only 16 years old when he passed October 16th in a tragic accident. He was born July 21, 2004 to Kelly Sutin and Corde Espinosa. He grew up in Woodinville and attended Woodinville High School as a sophomore.

Jonah was a kind-hearted, old soul who left a lasting impression on so many; he loved his family and his friends fiercely. He had a passion for music, skateboarding, snowboarding and riding motorcycles but also enjoyed the quiet calm of watching a sunset.

Jonah leaves behind his mom Kelly Sutin, sister and best friend Lilyanna Espinosa, step-dad Mike Jackson, grand parents Mark and Sherry Sutin, aunt Alisa Sutin, dad Corde Espinosa, step-mom Erica Espinosa, step-sisters Elizabeth and Natia Kekelia, half-sister Lucy Espinosa, grand mother Lyndi Kendrick and aunt Alethia Kendrick along with other family and many friends who will miss him dearly. He left us too soon, but we will love him forever.

"If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them." ~James O'Barr July 21, 2004 - October 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Chapel
701 First Street
Snohomish, WA 98290
3605684126
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved