Johnnie Baldwin-Tucker, age 73, of Seattle, WA, passed away on Thursday July 11, 2019. Johnnie was born on October 26, 1945 in Mansfield, LA, to Artema and Vera Baldwin. Shortly after her birth, the Baldwins relocated to Seattle. As a proud graduate of Seattle University, she was a financial supporter in efforts to assist with the growth of the campus as it is seen today. Go Red Hawks! Johnnie was a teacher in the Everett School district for over 30 years. Johnnie was an active member of the Retired Washington Education Association (WEA) where she is credited with helping countless teachers with their transitions into retirement and availability of resources. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth A. Tucker (Rosel) and John J. Tucker II (Kenya); two siblings, Raymond Baldwin and Glenda Williams; four grandchildren, Felicia (Deceased), Dominique, John III, Monique; three great grandchildren, Jason, Jamel, Karlee and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 17, 2019