Johnny Leighton Carroll August 30, 1967 - July 29, 2019 Johnny Carroll, 51, was born and raised in Everett, WA, where he attended Cascade High. He had many passions in his life including hunting, fishing, crabbing, clamming, and camping with his friends. He was a very generous person and always willing to help or give what he could. On the morning of July 29, 2019 at Everett Providence Hospital, he passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord after a brave but short fight with cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, Barry Leighton Carroll, and grandparents, Tommy and Lura Curnett, and Verone Johnson. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Wanita and Mike Reader; his two children, John Barry and Tonya Carroll; his sisters, Angie Cox and Autumn Herigon, his brother, William Cox, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends. Services will be held on August 24, 2019 at 1pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 14, 2019