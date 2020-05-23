JoLynn Goodwin Summy, 76, passed away on May 1, 2020 at her home in Tucson AZ. JoLynn was born in Seattle, WA, the daughter of James and Jeanette Goodwin. JoLynn attended the Seattle Public School District, graduating from Queen Ann High School. JoLynn joined Stevens Hospital in 1974 after a brief hiatus in the office of the Superintendent of Everett School District. Jolynn returned to Stevens Hospital as the assistant to the administrator. Jolynn worked closely with Stevens Foundation and numerous fundraisers. JoLynn retired from Stevens Hospital in 2006, after 32 years, to move to Tucson with her husband, Roger Summy. JoLynn enjoyed setting up fundraisers for Susan G. Koman, designing her unique and beautiful jewelry and cigar boxes. JoLynn's great passions were family, friends, and books. JoLynn always looked forward to returning to Washington for their yearly vacations to see her family and friends. JoLynn is survived by her husband, Roger Summy; her daughters, Gina (Jay) McCaffery and Tiffany (Brad) Briggs; her son, Christopher Summy; her grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) Castle, Shayla (Alex) Engelson, Tyler McCaffery, Derek (Heather) Briggs, and Kayla (Ryan) Mulligan; her five great grandchildren, Payton Castle, Greyson Castle, Evelynn Briggs, Hudson Briggs, and Kieran Mulligan; and numerous friends. JoLynn is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeannette Goodwin; her brother, Michael Goodwin; and her son-in-law, Jay McCaffery. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer.