Obituary

Sept. 23, 1950 - March 9, 2019 Jon David Buse, born in Everett, WA on September 23, 1950 passed away March 9, 2019 at his home in Warm Beach. Jon was the son of Norman and Antoinette Buse of Everett and later, Warm Beach. He is survived by his wife, Vonda of forty-five years; and their three children: BreAnna Traver (Andrew) of Kennewick, WA; Derek (Erika) and their two daughters, Layla and Lily of Bellingham, WA; Caleb (Jennifer) and their newborn son, Asher of Seattle. Jon's brothers and sisters include, Mike (deceased) and wife (Penny); Kathleen Bright (Dennis); Donna Buse (deceased); Gary (GayeAnn); Debbie Buse; Lori Husby and fiancé (Bruce Hall). Jon attended Whittier Elementary, North Junior and graduated from Everett High School in 1968. Following high school he went on to the University of Washington, graduating in Business Administration. He was in the UW Rowing (Class of 1972) and excelled in crew throughout his college years. Jon's freshman boat won the National Championship in 1969. In 1972, he was the bowman in the Varsity Eight National Championship boat, which won silver at the Pan American Games in Cali, Columbia. In 2009, the 1972 championship boat was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. A lifelong bond connected Jon with the young men with whom he rowed. Three of the men became Godparents to his children. In 1976, Jon and his brother, Gary started Forest Land Services. Forty-three years later, the company still offers logging services, timber cruising and yard products to the Snohomish County area. Jon loved the outdoors and he enjoyed his career. He greatly valued the longtime friendships that were developed within the timber industry. Jon's passion was his family and his faith in Jesus Christ. Though his family and close friends are heartbroken by Jon's death, they are comforted in the knowledge that he was a man who lived a life marked by deep Christian faith, trusting in his Savior - in the God who promises the way our story ends. "He will wipe every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more." His battle with Glioblastoma (brain tumor) is now over. He faced the diagnosis with determination and a great will and throughout his journey of treatment, Jon realized the wonderful support and encouragement he received from a loving family, in Christ, as shown in the video - Finding the Swing



Sept. 23, 1950 - March 9, 2019 Jon David Buse, born in Everett, WA on September 23, 1950 passed away March 9, 2019 at his home in Warm Beach. Jon was the son of Norman and Antoinette Buse of Everett and later, Warm Beach. He is survived by his wife, Vonda of forty-five years; and their three children: BreAnna Traver (Andrew) of Kennewick, WA; Derek (Erika) and their two daughters, Layla and Lily of Bellingham, WA; Caleb (Jennifer) and their newborn son, Asher of Seattle. Jon's brothers and sisters include, Mike (deceased) and wife (Penny); Kathleen Bright (Dennis); Donna Buse (deceased); Gary (GayeAnn); Debbie Buse; Lori Husby and fiancé (Bruce Hall). Jon attended Whittier Elementary, North Junior and graduated from Everett High School in 1968. Following high school he went on to the University of Washington, graduating in Business Administration. He was in the UW Rowing (Class of 1972) and excelled in crew throughout his college years. Jon's freshman boat won the National Championship in 1969. In 1972, he was the bowman in the Varsity Eight National Championship boat, which won silver at the Pan American Games in Cali, Columbia. In 2009, the 1972 championship boat was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. A lifelong bond connected Jon with the young men with whom he rowed. Three of the men became Godparents to his children. In 1976, Jon and his brother, Gary started Forest Land Services. Forty-three years later, the company still offers logging services, timber cruising and yard products to the Snohomish County area. Jon loved the outdoors and he enjoyed his career. He greatly valued the longtime friendships that were developed within the timber industry. Jon's passion was his family and his faith in Jesus Christ. Though his family and close friends are heartbroken by Jon's death, they are comforted in the knowledge that he was a man who lived a life marked by deep Christian faith, trusting in his Savior - in the God who promises the way our story ends. "He will wipe every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more." His battle with Glioblastoma (brain tumor) is now over. He faced the diagnosis with determination and a great will and throughout his journey of treatment, Jon realized the wonderful support and encouragement he received from a loving family, in Christ, as shown in the video - Finding the Swing vimeo.com/219862019 A memorial is planned on March 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2521 Lombard Avenue, Everett WA. Immanuel's phone is (425) 252-7038 and website is immanueleverett.360 unite.com A luncheon will follow in the basement reception hall of the church. Donations in honor of Jon may be given to the Salvation Army salvationarmyusa.org and the local Stanwood Food Bank stanwoodcamano foodbank.org Funeral arrangements were made by Gilbertson's Funeral Home of Stanwood. Funeral Home Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood

27001 88th Ave NW

Stanwood , WA 98292

(360) 629-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close