Jon Walter McBride Dec. 13, 1939 - Nov. 23, 2019 Jon Walter McBride, 79, born at his home in Snohomish, WA on December 13, 1939, passed away on November 23, 2019. Jon graduated from Snohomish High School in 1958 and California State University (Sacramento) in 1963. He enjoyed 37 years of employment as an agent for State Farm Insurance in Everett, WA and retired to Henderson, NV in 2000. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Dawn; daughter, Kristin Thomas; son, Jim McBride of Edmonds, WA; the best grandsons a guy could have, Joshua, Hunter and Benjamin Thomas and their father, and Jon's close friend, William V.G Thomas. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Kayla, all of Las Vegas and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Eve McBride; brothers, Ed and Bob; and sister, Clarice Marx; his mother- and father-in-law, Jim and Fran Chatzauk; and his beloved dog, Emma, his very best friend. Memorials may be made to any No-Kill animal rescue facility that cares for God's most special creatures as much as Jon did. At his request, no service is planned.



