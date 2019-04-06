Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon P. Gray. View Sign

Jon Patrick Gray Jan. 10, 1960 - Mar. 16-2019 Jon was born in Anchorage, Alaska the youngest of four boys to Martha and James Gray. Jon died at Providence Hospice Care Center in Everett, Washington. To his family he was known as Patrick, at work J.P., to all others Jon. He graduated in 1978 from Cascade High School, then attended Everett Community College and studied carpentry. Jon spent six years in the Navy, worked for Tramco, then Boeing. He retired from Boeing in 2017 after 30 years of employment. He was baptized in 1986 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He held firmly to these beliefs, talking to many others about the hope for the future found in the Bible. Revelation 21:3, 4 was a favorite scripture which tells us that there will be no more pain in Jehovah's new world. Jon is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Ann (Haugen) Gray; his mother, Martha Gray; his brothers: James (Vic) and his wife, Edna, Doug, and Tracy also his sister-in-law, Nancy (Steve) Middleton, along with extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, James (Jim) Gray, on February 25, 2019. Jon will be remembered for his love of cars especially all things Mopar, his exceptional memory and of course his sense of humor. The family expresses their appreciation for the excellent care and compassion from Dr. Brian Shull, (Everett Clinic) and a special thank you to friends, including Tom Kinsella, and family who helped Jon on life's roadway.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 6, 2019

