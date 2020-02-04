Jonathan Keith Ogden July 30, 1988 - January 29, 2020 Jonathan Keith Ogden passed away on January 29, 2020 after a battle with kidney failure. The world has lost a great son, brother and father. Before Jonathan fell ill, he was an avid sports fan and athlete. He was a skilled baseball player and pitched for the Everett Community Collage Trojans. He had to slow down after his illness but had recently started golfing. He also loved the outdoors and was an enthusiastic outdoorsman. If you asked Jonathan, his greatest accomplishment and joy was being a father. In 2014 he welcomed his daughter, Elsie Jacqueline Ogden to the world. Jonathan loved spending time with his daughter and was excited to help coach her in her future athletic endeavors. He was a supportive and loving dad. He never stopped dreaming of the adventures they could have together. In addition to Elsie, Jonathan is survived by his father and mother, Burton and Jaqueline Ogden; as well as his brothers, Thomas Ogden, Daniel Ogden, Joel Odgen; and his sister, Kayla Marcella. Jonathan's memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Solie Funeral Home in Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 4, 2020