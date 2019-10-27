Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathon W. Thiessen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathon Wayne Thiessen Jonathon Wayne Thiessen, was born November 1, 1949 to Harold Paul Thiessen and Marie Gertrude Zuercher, He passed away peacefully from complications of Huntington's Disease at his sister's home in Everett, WA, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Jon is survived by his oldest sister, Renette Davis, and his younger brothers, Mike and Doug Thiessen, along with Renette's partner, Jim Bridges and Doug's wife Kathy Thiessen. Jon had no biological children, but he adopted his long-term partner's daughter, Cynthia Anderson, and took in two of her friends, Karenza Bott and Annie Peters. They all considered him to be "Pop". Annie's husband, Josh considered Jon to be his father-in-law and their daughter, Kati considered him to be "Grandpa". He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Thiessen, his sister, Rosilyn Switzer, and his brother-in-law, Paul Davis. He had five nieces: Renette's daughter, Karen Monte, Doug's daughters, Susan Mendoza, Lisa Sorenson, and Julie Pichler; and Richard's daughter, Lydia Thiessen. He also had six nephews: Rosilyn's sons David, Bob, and Brian Switzer; Renette's son Philip Davis; and Richard's sons Nathaniel and Matthew Thiessen. He also had close friends, the Vreeland family, who considered him to be part of their family. Jon was born in Goshen, IN near Middlebury, where his father served as a Mennonite minister. The family later moved to Donnellson, IA and then to Summerfield, IL. He graduated from Lebanon Community High School in 1967. In 1968 Jon's parents and three younger brothers moved to Snohomish, WA. Being in his second year at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Jon elected to remain behind. After graduation he attended medical school in Chicago, essentially completing the program before deciding not to take the board exams and to become a lab technician instead. After moving to Washington in the 1970s, Jon fell in love with the northwest and swore he would never leave. He was an avid historian of Washington history and scenic landscapes. He enjoyed all the nature the northwest offers and delighted in sharing it with friends and loved ones. His favorite places were remote hot springs even if they were hours away on gravel roads. He was an excellent navigator using forest service maps. Jon worked for many years in the toxicology lab at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, retiring in the late 1990's after being diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, a neurological, degenerative, inherited illness. In the early 2000's Jon moved to Everett to share a house with his brothers, Mike and Richard, his mother, and his niece. He resided there until shortly before his passing. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. In keeping with Jon's wishes there will be no formal services, but friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at a local pizza place that he enjoyed visiting, and to an open house at his brother's house on a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

