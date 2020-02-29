Jordan Kittleson

Obituary
Jordan Kittleson, Marysville High School Class of 1972, passed away peacefully at home, with his beloved sister by his side, on February 21, 2020, of heart failure. He leaves behind his faithful companion, Bear (blue heeler); loved ones: sister, Karla Kittleson; children and in-laws: Kris (Jimmy Kurtz) Kittleson from Washington; Dawn (Tori) Opland; grandchildren and partners: Breanna (William), Sean (Jess) Opland, and Jon Hamilton, all from Montana; niece, Cierra (Tony) Berger and her daughters: Brenna (Alex), Kylie; nephew, Jeffrey Boone Turk (Leanne) from Washington; cousins: Teresa Villamure and Mark Whitburn; also many other family, including previous wife and good friend, Bonnie Larson of Montana. He lived a full life, driving trucks and doing construction so he could fulfill his past-times: hunting, fishing, watching the Seahawks, playing with (grand) kids, and of course, his MOPARS. Memorial Service to be held March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Hall, 20722 67th Ave NE, Arlington, WA (360) 435-7289.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 29, 2020
