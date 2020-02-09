Jorene J. Moss Sept. 6, 1940 - Jan. 31, 2020 Jorene Moss, 79, passed away on to the open arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on January 31, 2020. She resided in Marysville, WA for 53 years. Born in Yakima, WA, on September 6, 1940, she moved to Arlington, WA as a teen and went to Arlington High School. Jorene married James A. Moss of Merced, CA on March 2, 1963. She is survived by her husband, James; her four children, Travis and wife, Cindy Moss of 5 Miles Fall, WA; Aric and wife, Pei Moss of Bel Air, MD; Aaren Moss of Grand Coulee, WA; and Lorissa and husband, Allen Lawton of Marysville. All her children graduated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School; her 11 grand children, Julian Moss, Jerod Moss, Mathew Moss, Kaetlyn Lawton, Ashelyn Lawton, Talon Lawton, Caleb Moss, Sarah Moss, Josiah Moss, Jen Jorene Moss, and Anna Moss; and step grand child, Shylee Huddleston; her three great-grand children; and three step great grandchildren. Jorene's family is holding a graveside service at Marysville Family Cemetery on February 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020