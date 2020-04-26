Jorge Coppolecchia, born in Cuba April 23, 1919 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020, four days short of celebrating his 101st birthday. He was preceded by his wife. Loving father of three children and proud grandfather of six grandchildren, Jorge will be remembered for his kindness, peaceful nature, goodwill towards others, and his love for baseball. Papi/Noño will be missed very much but we're joyful knowing he's in the presence of our Lord.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020