Joseph Andrew Bennett Passed away on June 2, 2019. He was 73 years of age. He leaves his loving wife, Doreen; surviving family of seven children; 25 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Joe served in the Marine Corps during Vietnam where he was wounded and received both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He loved to go camping with his family. He will always be loved and missed. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave., Marysville, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019
