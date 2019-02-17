Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Joe" Albreu III. View Sign

Joseph "Joe" Abreu III Joseph "Joe" Abreu III, age 69, of Arlington, WA passed away on January 26, 2019. He grew up in Wailuku, HI. He fought a long, hard battle, ultimately losing to cancer, surrounded by family. He is survived by his son, Joseph Abreu IV (Becky); two daughters, Jaylen Abreu (Kevin), Alayna Hammond (Zack); four grandchildren, Noah Abreu, Natalie Abreu, Rowan Hammond, Kincaid Hammond. Joe is also survived by his two sisters, Jo-Ann Howard, Shirley Abreu; and numerous cousins and other family. Retired Deputy Joseph Abreu had many assignments at King County Sheriff Office over the years, including serving in North Precinct and Sound Transit. His early service career included the Honolulu Police Dept. and McMinnville Police Dept. in Oregon. He enjoyed spending time with his family, including his beloved grandchildren. The loss of his wisdom will be deeply missed, however we will always hear whispers of his voice from the back of our minds telling us to "Buck Up and Pay Attention". A Celebration of Life is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted towards a memorial bench on the grounds of Chateau St. Michelle Winery.



Joseph "Joe" Abreu III Joseph "Joe" Abreu III, age 69, of Arlington, WA passed away on January 26, 2019. He grew up in Wailuku, HI. He fought a long, hard battle, ultimately losing to cancer, surrounded by family. He is survived by his son, Joseph Abreu IV (Becky); two daughters, Jaylen Abreu (Kevin), Alayna Hammond (Zack); four grandchildren, Noah Abreu, Natalie Abreu, Rowan Hammond, Kincaid Hammond. Joe is also survived by his two sisters, Jo-Ann Howard, Shirley Abreu; and numerous cousins and other family. Retired Deputy Joseph Abreu had many assignments at King County Sheriff Office over the years, including serving in North Precinct and Sound Transit. His early service career included the Honolulu Police Dept. and McMinnville Police Dept. in Oregon. He enjoyed spending time with his family, including his beloved grandchildren. The loss of his wisdom will be deeply missed, however we will always hear whispers of his voice from the back of our minds telling us to "Buck Up and Pay Attention". A Celebration of Life is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted towards a memorial bench on the grounds of Chateau St. Michelle Winery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019

