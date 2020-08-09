Joseph (Joe) E. Bauer, 94, of Hansville, Washington passed away July 25, 2020, following a long battle with chronic illness. Joe was born on January 19, 1926 to John and Katherine Bauer. He joined the Army Air Corp in the early 1940s and upon leaving the Air Corp, moved to the Woodinville, Washington area where he met the love of his LaVerne. The couple owned and operated King's TV in Lynnwood, Washington for 35 years.

His passion was modified racing and he was a long-term board member of the Sky Valley Racing Association. Summers were spent racing with his son and grandson until he retired from racing at the age of 65. Upon racing retirement, he spent many years working and traveling with LaVerne.

He'll always be remembered for his love of animals on his small farm, "creative" Christmas lighting projects, Thanksgiving turkeys, cookies in the goose, Sunday football, maintaining the family vehicles, and his woodworking projects and builds.

He was preceded in death by his wife Laverne M. Bauer, grandchild Chase Bauer, brothers Al, John, Leo and Robert Bauer and sister Martha.

Joe is survived by his daughters Denise Hoopes, (Woody), Rhonda Rosenburg (John) and son Randy (Kerri Henricksen), Grandchildren, Steven Parrick (Heidi), Wendi Donaldson (John), Ashley Bauer, Victorianna, Emily and Hannah Rosenburg, great grandchildren, Meghan, Rachel, Nathan and Marianna Parrick, Jacob and Austin Pierre, great great grandchild Lincoln Pierre, sister Bertha Kemper Sletton and many nieces and nephews.

In honor of Joe's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

January 19, 1926 - July 25, 2020