Joseph William Belanga Jan. 25, 1942 - Dec. 13, 2019 Joseph William Belanga (age 77) of Edmonds, WA passed away December 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Joe was born January 25, 1942 in Butte, MT to Joseph Harold Belanga and Victoria Elizabeth Semsack. Sadly his sister, Carol Belanga passed away while Joe was in the hospital, June 15, 2019. Joe is survived by his wife, Karen (Leder) Belanga, who he married in 1970, they were looking forward to celebrating their 50th Golden Anniversary in February 2020. He was so proud of his two daughters, Joelie Voeks and Mandy Belanga; also his nephews, Craig and Paul Leder; and son-in-law, Rob Voeks; and three grandkids, Curtis, Kendra, and Caden, which he loved dearly. Joseph graduated from W.F. West High School in Chehalis, WA in 1960. He went onto the University of Washington and graduated with his PhD in Pharmacology. In 1968 he bought into Craigen's Pharmacy and Richmond Beach Pharmacy in Seattle. After the pharmacies were sold, he became a consultant pharmacist to many nursing homes in the area. Joe enjoyed traveling, collecting sports cards, antiques and most of all, spending time with family and a very special group of friends, and of course, the Seahawks. There will be a void in our hearts, but he left us with so many wonderful memories. The family wants to thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses, CNAs and Providence Health and Infusion that helped him on his journey. A memorial service will be held on January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, address: 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203, phone (425) 212-1743.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 16, 2020