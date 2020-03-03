Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Belinc. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Anthony Belinc Sr. Sept. 23, 1942 - February 4, 2020 Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that Joseph Belinc Sr. has passed away. As many of you know Joe had been diagnosed with progressive aphasia that initially turned into dementia. It's a little bit of a mystery what lead up to his passing. In the end he passed because of multiple organ failure. But, those of you who knew Joe Belinc Sr., knew he always had a plan and always needed to make sure the job was done before he moved on. In our hearts we believe he felt his job was done here and it was time to go home to his beautiful wife of 54 years. His bride, Barbra Kay Belinc, had been waiting for him since February 24, 2018. We wish to remember her on this day as well. She was Joe's anchor and best friend. Her spunky attitude and sense of humor made her a magnet not only to life, but to the man of her dreams, Joe. So on this day .... "We have loved them in life, let us not forget them after death" Joseph Anthony Belinc Sr. September 23, 1942 February 4, 2020 Barbra Kay Belinc January 3, 1945 February 24, 2018





Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2020

