Feb. 25, 1944 - Sept. 27, 2019 Joseph Carson (Mike) Brady Jr., age 75, died on September 27, 2019 in Snohomish County, Washington State. He was born February 25, 1944 in Columbus, GA. Mike grew up in Helena, AR and graduated from the University of Arkansas where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany where he reached the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After leaving the Army, he began his career as an insurance agent for Farm Bureau in Osceola, AR. He moved west to Oregon and then to Washington about 35 years ago. Mike is survived by his daughter, Diana Brady (Lars) Hofmann; his son, Michael David (Kathryn) Brady; two grandsons, Maximillion and Eric, all of Germany; and his sister, Jane (Phil) Rice of Arkadelphia, AR; one niece, SusanLee Torrey; two nephews, Alan Rice and Steven Rice and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Marie Hoover Brady and Joseph Carson Brady Sr.; and brother, James Hoover Brady. He is also survived by a wonderful church community and many friends in Monroe, WA. His two coffee (devotional) groups were especially meaningful to him. One could not even begin to name the people who Mike loved so dearly. They all loved him back by caring for him at the end of his life here.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019