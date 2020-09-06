1/1
Joseph E. Dwyer
1920 - 2020
Joe made it to 100 and danced at his 100th Birthday dance party (attended by 147 friends)!

Born in Boston, he passed away in Edmonds 6 months after turning 100.

He is survived by his daughter Anne Barker of Sammamish and his son Steve (Karen) Dwyer of Edmonds, his grandsons Michael (Ashley) and Jason (Kathleen) Barker, and David Dwyer, and his great grandchildren Jonathan, Christine, Leland, Lilly and Austin Barker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Annie Dwyer, his brother, Buddy Dwyer, his sisters, Virginia Dwyer and Dolly Greeley, and his son-in-law Donald Barker.

A funeral mass will be held on September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 630 7th Avenue North in Edmonds. A full obituary will appear later in the week.

Arrangements by Beck's Funeral Home, Edmonds.

February 20, 1920 - August 31, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

