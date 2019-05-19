Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph L. Norlie. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Joseph Lowell Norlie Joseph Norlie passed away May 15, 2019, in Stanwood, Washington. He was born on August 17, 1929, in Ottawa, Illinois. While attending Mount Vernon High School he met the love of his life Phyllis Jackson and they married shortly after graduation and would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in July. Joseph spent the majority of his life as a manager at the JC Penney Company. After his retirement in 1991 he went on to manage an apartment complex in Everett, WA, until 2016. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed woodwork and carving. His family was always his priority. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; a son, Jim and his partner, Steve and two daughters and their husbands, Cecilia and Cyril Faulkner of Marysville, WA, and Nancy and Richard Welch of Mt Vernon, WA; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Everett, WA, 2702 Rockefeller Ave. Memorials may be made to Central Lutheran Church or a .





