On September 3, 2020, Joseph Patrick McLaughlin, Jr. peacefully lost his battle with colon cancer with his loved ones surrounding him. He was 74 years old. He was born November 27, 1945 in Long Beach, California to Joseph Patrick McLaughlin and Mary Irene (Cartwright) McLaughlin.

For his entire life he loved fast cars and motorcycles. His penchant for cars would include owning GTO's, Corvette's, Camaro's and he fondly spoke of his first car, a non-running Studebaker given to him by a neighbor, which he quickly and skillfully repaired.

He was a member of the sheet metal worker union #66 and co-owned a metal fabrication business, designing and building many commercial and custom stainless steel kitchens for restaurants, yachts and estates. He was an amazing sketch artist, and a wizard at fixing anything. Being an expert pool player led him to become a master pool cue maker.

He was a strong athlete in his youth and excelled in football and basketball. His continued love of sports would have him coaching his daughter's softball and basketball teams for years and he even coached his grandson's baseball team. He adored his grandchildren and attended every volleyball, baseball, basketball, and soccer game he could and was an ardent fan of the Seahawks and Mariners.

His last few days were spent with family enjoying music, games and even watching the movie Ford vs Ferrari which he loved. He valued family above everything in life, and when reflecting on what was the most important lesson he learned he recited his parents: "Don't do anything your mother wouldn't be proud of".

He is survived by his daughter Kimberly(Tom), 4 grandchildren, and his life partner Margaret. He and Margaret were able to travel the world in their retirement, enjoying places like the UK, Israel, Europe, Panama Canal and Caribbean.

Gratitude goes out to Kaiser Permanente Hospice Care, Barton's Funeral Home, and the outstanding care he received from his Kaiser nurses and physicians. The family would like to send out their thoughts and prayers to all those with loved ones battling cancer, and to encourage everyone to obtain their cancer screening tests when they are recommended.

