Joseph "Joe" R. Ellis Joseph "Joe" R. Ellis age 91 of Snohomish, WA passed away peacefully at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA on February 16, 2020. Joe was born on April 2, 1928 in Flushing, NY. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1945 and then the Air Force in 1947. He fought in the Korean War and was discharged in 1951. When he came home from the war, he met his wife, Claire in Central Islip, NY. They married in 1952 and had four children. They enjoyed their lives on Long Island spending a lot of it in the town of Montauk where they enjoyed life on the beach and best of all, fishing. They relocated to Snohomish, WA in 1969. He made his living as a long haul truck driver which allowed him to keep in contact with the families on the east coast. Joe retired in 1993, but he never slowed down. He spent his "free" time with his family. Fishing, skiing, building houses, shuttling grand kids to sporting activities, baby sitting pets and waxing race cars. He is preceded in death by his sister, Madeline and his grandson, Bret. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Claire of 67 years; children, Steve (Cindy), Walt (Debbie), Patti (Brett), and Karen (Kelly); grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Patrick, Luke, and Maddie; great grandchildren, Easton, Bret, Abel, and Hazel; all his family and friends scattered throughout the states, especially New York. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . There will be a memorial service at St Michaels Church in Snohomish on February 27, 2020 at 11:00.



