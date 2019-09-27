Joseph (Joe) Schubert was born to Paul G. and Wilhelmina Schubert on February 24, 1937 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He met his Savior face to face and was reunited with his wife, Mary on September 24, 2019 when he passed away in Mount Vernon, Washington. As a child, Joe survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years which included two tours in Viet Nam before he retired Honorably with the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. In 1979 he began his second career with Snohomish County Corrections, at a time when the jail was on the fifth floor of the courthouse. After 20 years of service, he retired from his second career with the rank of Lieutenant. Joe was a man of integrity who stood by his values and had a reputation as an honest and fair man. He was a man of deep faith who demonstrated his dedication to Christ through the years by filling many roles in the churches he attended including: deacon, elder and usher. After he retired from his second career, Joe and his wife, Mary felt privileged to be able to provide support for many churches across the country by volunteering with MAPs and with Sowers. Many people have spoken of him as someone who, with some joke or funny story, always made them smile. He passed his sense of humor on to his children and grandchildren who truly believe they're a very entertaining and funny group of people. His daughter Cathy Schubert, son Paul Schubert and daughter-in-law Gina, and son Jon Schubert and daughter-in-law Amber were present with him when he completed his journey to his eternal home. He leaves behind a legacy of three children, ten grandchildren and seven great grand children. A memorial service will be held at Bethany Covenant Church, in Mount Vernon, WA on October 2, 2019 at 10:00 in the morning.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 27, 2019