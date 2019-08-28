Joseph Spah Joe Spah passed away on August 19, 2019, in Arlington, WA. He was born in Everett, Washington, on August 12, 1946. Joe was a graduate of Cascade High School and recently attended his 55th high school reunion. Later in life, Joe attended Edmonds Community College, where he earned an associate degree in Computer Information Science. Joe proudly served in the US Army as a Radio Technician during the Vietnam War. Joe loved to fish with his son, Matthew and his cousin, Tommy. As a young man, he liked to hunt with his father and cousins. He enjoyed working on cars, tinkering with electronics, and helping family and friends. Joe could fix anything. His greatest joy in life was his family. Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy and four children: Tina Spah, Matthew Spah, Katie Polk (Jeff), and Brendan Spah; his granddaughter, Kaila Spah; his great-grandsons, Hunter and Elijah; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews and extended family. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lela Spah, and his baby sister, Zurona. We will miss you always Joe. You are forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at Schaefer-Shipman on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2pm in Marysville, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 28, 2019