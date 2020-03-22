Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Vernon Wenzel. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

March 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Joseph Vernon Wenzel (Joe) of Everett, WA passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. He was born in Hillsboro, OR and moved to Washington state in the 70's where he lived the duration of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Betty; four children: JoLynn Garrett (m. Trevor), Joseph Wenzel, Jr., Rebecca Dougherty (m. Zach) and Mariele Wenzel; four grandchildren: Dawson, Eathan, Zachary and Joshua Garrett; four step grandchildren: Marlena, Thomas, Drew and Rose Dougherty. He is the oldest of six brothers: Don (m. Diane), Ken (m. Debby), Gary (m. Annie), Larry (m. Debbie), Terry (m. Sue). Joe and Betty had a strong passion for helping people. They were active foster parents for 30 years and cared for many children over their lifetime. They were especially passionate about caring for infants withdrawing from drug and alcohol addiction. Joe worked as a sales representative for the Independent Order of Foresters for 25 years and 15 years with the Sons of Norway. In his spare time, he loved fishing and often took his kids and grandkids out on fishing trips in the Puget Sound, Columbia River or a nearby lake. Betty and Joe also loved spending time in Maui with their good friends, Bill and Jerriann Roberts. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or .





March 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Joseph Vernon Wenzel (Joe) of Everett, WA passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. He was born in Hillsboro, OR and moved to Washington state in the 70's where he lived the duration of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Betty; four children: JoLynn Garrett (m. Trevor), Joseph Wenzel, Jr., Rebecca Dougherty (m. Zach) and Mariele Wenzel; four grandchildren: Dawson, Eathan, Zachary and Joshua Garrett; four step grandchildren: Marlena, Thomas, Drew and Rose Dougherty. He is the oldest of six brothers: Don (m. Diane), Ken (m. Debby), Gary (m. Annie), Larry (m. Debbie), Terry (m. Sue). Joe and Betty had a strong passion for helping people. They were active foster parents for 30 years and cared for many children over their lifetime. They were especially passionate about caring for infants withdrawing from drug and alcohol addiction. Joe worked as a sales representative for the Independent Order of Foresters for 25 years and 15 years with the Sons of Norway. In his spare time, he loved fishing and often took his kids and grandkids out on fishing trips in the Puget Sound, Columbia River or a nearby lake. Betty and Joe also loved spending time in Maui with their good friends, Bill and Jerriann Roberts. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.