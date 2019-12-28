Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua G. John. View Sign Service Information ALLEN FUNERAL HOME INC 508 MASTERS AVE Wylie , TX 75098 (972)-442-2234 Send Flowers Obituary







Joshua G. John, beloved husband, son, brother, colleague and friend, passed away at his home the morning of December 22, 2019 as a result of a sudden and unexpected heart attack. Joshua grew up in Woodridge, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago, where he was born and lived for many years before relocating to Lake Stevens, Washington, an hour north of Seattle. He graduated from Downers Grove South High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Northern Illinois University, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. A highly respected and dedicated IT professional for the past 20 years, Joshua most recently served as an IT Domain Lead at Alight Solutions. In addition to his numerous professional accomplishments, "Josh" or "JJ," as he was known to those closest to him, was an avid outdoors enthusiast and had a passionate, and deep love of nature. Some of his happiest days were spent hiking in the mountains, watching nature and wildlife shows and planting his own fruit trees and bushes. A Chicago sports fans, he loved watching his beloved Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, and his adopted hometown team, the Seattle Seahawks. A foodie at heart, Joshua enjoyed eating and cooking delicious food (especially smoked meats and Indian curries) and laughing with friends and neighbors. Joshua genuinely loved people, and whether it was his family, friends, neighbors or colleagues, Joshua's radiant smile and witty sense of humor quickly endeared him to everyone he came in contact with. Though he never forced his views on others, at his core, Joshua had an unassuming, and deep relationship and love for Jesus that manifested itself through the unconditional love, joy and peace he experienced and shared with others. Joshua leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 10 years, Kirsten; his parents RK and Rachel; brother, Jesse, sister, Jaya, and two canine "kids," Zooka and Bubbles. Given Joshua's deep and lasting impact on this earth, there will be multiple services held to honor his memory. A memorial service will be held 4pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at The Grove Church, 4705 Grove St., Marysville, WA, 98270, with small reception following. Another memorial service will be held in January at Allen Funeral Home in Wylie, Texas, followed by the procession and burial. Joshua was passionate about ending human trafficking. In lieu of flowers, the family requests honoring him with a donation to International Justice Mission. http://www.ijm.org Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

