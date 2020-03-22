Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua J. Grigg. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua James Grigg February 7, 1983 - March 7, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the loss of our son, brother, uncle, grand son and friend, Joshua James Grigg. Josh was born in Monroe, and grew up in Sultan, WA. He graduated from Sultan High School in 2002 after attending all 12 years in Sultan school district. Throughout his school years he played basketball, baseball and football. He loved all sports, but football was his biggest passion. After high school he went on to play college football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. Josh was an avid Seahawks fan and season ticket holder. He loved attending professional sporting events. The Seahawks, Sonics, and Mariners were among his favorites. In recent years he started his own business, Done Right Renovations. He took great pride in his work. Josh always lived life to the fullest. He had a big heart for helping others. Anyone who knew Josh will never forget his great sense of humor and beautiful smile. Josh is survived by his mother, Michelle (Ira) Vincent, father, Wesley (Joanna) Grigg; sister, Cassandra (Dan) O'Connell, and his nephew, Leland O'Connell. Also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and the many, many friends that he greatly valued. A memorial will be held at a later date yet to be determined. A sports scholarship fund will be set up at a later date in Memory of Joshua James Grigg.





Joshua James Grigg February 7, 1983 - March 7, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the loss of our son, brother, uncle, grand son and friend, Joshua James Grigg. Josh was born in Monroe, and grew up in Sultan, WA. He graduated from Sultan High School in 2002 after attending all 12 years in Sultan school district. Throughout his school years he played basketball, baseball and football. He loved all sports, but football was his biggest passion. After high school he went on to play college football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. Josh was an avid Seahawks fan and season ticket holder. He loved attending professional sporting events. The Seahawks, Sonics, and Mariners were among his favorites. In recent years he started his own business, Done Right Renovations. He took great pride in his work. Josh always lived life to the fullest. He had a big heart for helping others. Anyone who knew Josh will never forget his great sense of humor and beautiful smile. Josh is survived by his mother, Michelle (Ira) Vincent, father, Wesley (Joanna) Grigg; sister, Cassandra (Dan) O'Connell, and his nephew, Leland O'Connell. Also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and the many, many friends that he greatly valued. A memorial will be held at a later date yet to be determined. A sports scholarship fund will be set up at a later date in Memory of Joshua James Grigg. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close