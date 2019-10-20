Joshua Whitney was born on September 25, 1975 on Edmonds, WA. He passed away suddenly at home on October 13, 2019 in Everett, WA. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, (Carrie and Gordon Hartwig), his older brother (Cameron), nephew (Michael Whitney) and niece (Kayla Holten), along with numerous beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father (Ronald Whitney). He worked for Mcdonalds, their Corporate restaurants for over 25 years, most recently in Redmond, WA. There will be a Celebration of life for Joshua, scheduled and announced later. Joshua was such a gentle, kind man, with a great big smile and contagious laugh, his heart was full of love for his family and friends, and he will be missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019