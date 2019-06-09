Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josiah Lamar Willard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 28, 1997 - June 2, 2019 Josiah came to our family on the 28th of June, 1997 and left us on the morning of June 2, 2019 at home in Spokane, WA. Josiah lived in the Granite Falls, WA, Alaska and Spokane areas. He attended school in Granite Falls and finished in Spokane where he graduated. Josiah was mechanically inclined and was good at construction work. He had a tender heart and loved his family. He loved his two princess girls and talked about them all the time. They were his pride and joy. Josiah leaves behind his daughters, Aurora and Paisley; his mom, Danyel and dad, James Coulter; brother, Carl; grandparents, JoAnn and Bob Lapham of Smokey Point, WA and Rick and Vickie Willard of Alaska; great grandmother, Sandy Coward of Granite Falls; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great grandpa, Carl Coward. There will be a celebration of life this summer in Granite Falls. Our hearts are broken, which only our Heavenly Father can mend. We will miss our golden haired boy, 'til we all meet again. Love you forever Joe Your loving family



