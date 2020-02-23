Joy Ann Knight, 68, died of liver cancer February 14, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Frank; four children and their spouses: Kerri Johnson and Dave, Steve Nixon and Kate, Jennifer Ly and David, Arielle Jones and Josh. Seven grandchildren ages 23-4; a niece, Dawn Name. Joy had a long, successful career of almost 30 years at Everett Community College. Starting as a preschool teacher's aide in a Snohomish Co-Op, she quickly rose to teacher, then parent educator and then Director of ECEAP programs with the parent cooperative preschool system. She touched many young and adult lives through her programs. She also had a very successful career leading workshops about parenting and the importance of play for children. There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Milltown Sailing Association on the Everett waterfront, 410 14th St, Everett, WA 98201. Please RSVP to Frank. [email protected] Thank you.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020