Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy LaVerne Webber. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 24, 1925 - Sept. 21, 2019 Mom was born in Mount Vernon, WA on October 24, 1925. She died at her home on September 21, 2019. Mom grew up in Cedarhome, Stanwood, WA. Her family moved to Everett, WA during the Depression. She was a member of the Girl Scouts, played the piano, and skied Mt. Baker. She graduated from Everett High in 1943. Her first job was working at a record store on Colby Avenue. During the war, she worked in the post office and sold dishes at the Rumbaugh-MacLains department store. She told us she had so many packages to the servicemen, she learned how to wrap without tape. When they announced the war was over she ran out the back joining all the people celebrating. Joy married Bernie in 1949. While working at Everett Trust and Savings, she was named as 'One of Everett's Best Dressed Business Girls' by the 'Charm Magazine Fashion Advisory Board' for The Bon Marche. Mom and Dad moved to Los Angeles, CA, to further Dad's art education. While there, Mom worked at a bank on Wilshire Boulevard across from the LaBrea Tar Pits. They started a family but soon decided they wanted to be closer to their families in Everett. Mom was a faithful member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish. She helped with the founding of the Everett Sausage Fest. She was rightfully named 'Mother of the Year' by the Everett Herald in 1975. In our minds she was every year! Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Hildur Haglund; her brother, Bill; husband, Bernie; and daughter, Elizabeth. She is survived by her children, Tom (Kathleen) Webber; John (Marian) Webber; Chris (Nancy) Webber; Barbara (Chris) Bly; Greg (Kathie) Webber; Stephen Webber; Richard (Susie) Webber; Patsy (Steve) Chadwick; Katherine (Rick) Hawthorne and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The family wants to thank Dr. Marcu, Dr. McBride and Ann of the Everett Clinic for their loving care of our mother. A special thank you to Vince and Evie De Simone of the New Mexicans restaurant for sending Mom a cinnamon roll every Sunday. She loved her sweets. She'll miss her many friends at OLPH parish, The Sisters Restaurant and Christmas Gifts on Broadway. She was the best mother anyone could ever ask for! Saying she would do it all over for us again. A total self-less person. Near her death she told me, "I love you all." Our lives will never be the same without you Mom, and that smile of JOY! We love you! Viewing will be October 16, 2019 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., October 17, 2019 followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Reception at Hensen Hall following the service. Burial is at the Evergreen Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to .





Oct. 24, 1925 - Sept. 21, 2019 Mom was born in Mount Vernon, WA on October 24, 1925. She died at her home on September 21, 2019. Mom grew up in Cedarhome, Stanwood, WA. Her family moved to Everett, WA during the Depression. She was a member of the Girl Scouts, played the piano, and skied Mt. Baker. She graduated from Everett High in 1943. Her first job was working at a record store on Colby Avenue. During the war, she worked in the post office and sold dishes at the Rumbaugh-MacLains department store. She told us she had so many packages to the servicemen, she learned how to wrap without tape. When they announced the war was over she ran out the back joining all the people celebrating. Joy married Bernie in 1949. While working at Everett Trust and Savings, she was named as 'One of Everett's Best Dressed Business Girls' by the 'Charm Magazine Fashion Advisory Board' for The Bon Marche. Mom and Dad moved to Los Angeles, CA, to further Dad's art education. While there, Mom worked at a bank on Wilshire Boulevard across from the LaBrea Tar Pits. They started a family but soon decided they wanted to be closer to their families in Everett. Mom was a faithful member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish. She helped with the founding of the Everett Sausage Fest. She was rightfully named 'Mother of the Year' by the Everett Herald in 1975. In our minds she was every year! Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Hildur Haglund; her brother, Bill; husband, Bernie; and daughter, Elizabeth. She is survived by her children, Tom (Kathleen) Webber; John (Marian) Webber; Chris (Nancy) Webber; Barbara (Chris) Bly; Greg (Kathie) Webber; Stephen Webber; Richard (Susie) Webber; Patsy (Steve) Chadwick; Katherine (Rick) Hawthorne and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The family wants to thank Dr. Marcu, Dr. McBride and Ann of the Everett Clinic for their loving care of our mother. A special thank you to Vince and Evie De Simone of the New Mexicans restaurant for sending Mom a cinnamon roll every Sunday. She loved her sweets. She'll miss her many friends at OLPH parish, The Sisters Restaurant and Christmas Gifts on Broadway. She was the best mother anyone could ever ask for! Saying she would do it all over for us again. A total self-less person. Near her death she told me, "I love you all." Our lives will never be the same without you Mom, and that smile of JOY! We love you! Viewing will be October 16, 2019 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., October 17, 2019 followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Reception at Hensen Hall following the service. Burial is at the Evergreen Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations