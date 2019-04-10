Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Newman. View Sign

Joyce Ann Newman April 15, 1931 - April 4, 2019 Joyce Ann Newman (Johnson) was born in Big Lake, MN, and transitioned peacefully to heaven on April 4, 2019 at her home in Lynnwood, WA. In her teen years, the Johnson family moved to Seattle where she attended Franklin High School. She was the first of her siblings to obtain a diploma. Upon graduating, she worked at Albers Flour Mill where she met Harry J. Newman. They were married June 2, 1951. They built their home in Lynnwood in 1955 where she remained until her death. Harry predeceased Joyce on December 30, 1994. Joyce attended New Life Church where she was known as the "Cookie Lady." She provided cookies to her church, family and neighbors. Over the course of eight years, she lovingly baked and delivered over 32,000 cookies to Lynnwood Fire Station Nos. 14 and 15 and the Lynnwood Police Depart-ment. In addition to cookie baking, she loved to read, knit, travel, and enjoy a laugh with family and friends. Joyce is predeceased by her parents and four sisters. She is survived by her sisters, Audrey, Diane and Susan and her brother, Lawrence. She is also survived by her son, Gary (Barbara), granddaughter, Michelle and her family; grandson, Jerry and his family; her son, Dale (Sharon), grandson, Daniel; and her daughter, Nancy (Craig), granddaughter, Rebekah (David); and her grandson, Jacob. In addition, she is survived by five step-grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren. The family invites you to a viewing on Friday, April 12 between noon and 4 pm at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 pm at New Life Church, 6519 188th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA.





Joyce Ann Newman April 15, 1931 - April 4, 2019 Joyce Ann Newman (Johnson) was born in Big Lake, MN, and transitioned peacefully to heaven on April 4, 2019 at her home in Lynnwood, WA. In her teen years, the Johnson family moved to Seattle where she attended Franklin High School. She was the first of her siblings to obtain a diploma. Upon graduating, she worked at Albers Flour Mill where she met Harry J. Newman. They were married June 2, 1951. They built their home in Lynnwood in 1955 where she remained until her death. Harry predeceased Joyce on December 30, 1994. Joyce attended New Life Church where she was known as the "Cookie Lady." She provided cookies to her church, family and neighbors. Over the course of eight years, she lovingly baked and delivered over 32,000 cookies to Lynnwood Fire Station Nos. 14 and 15 and the Lynnwood Police Depart-ment. In addition to cookie baking, she loved to read, knit, travel, and enjoy a laugh with family and friends. Joyce is predeceased by her parents and four sisters. She is survived by her sisters, Audrey, Diane and Susan and her brother, Lawrence. She is also survived by her son, Gary (Barbara), granddaughter, Michelle and her family; grandson, Jerry and his family; her son, Dale (Sharon), grandson, Daniel; and her daughter, Nancy (Craig), granddaughter, Rebekah (David); and her grandson, Jacob. In addition, she is survived by five step-grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren. The family invites you to a viewing on Friday, April 12 between noon and 4 pm at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 pm at New Life Church, 6519 188th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA. Funeral Home Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills

409 Filbert Road

Lynnwood , WA 980364934

(425) 672-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close