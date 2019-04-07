Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Withrow. View Sign

Joyce Arlene Brachvogel Withrow Our beautiful and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Joyce Arlene Withrow passed from this earthly world on February 27, 2019 after a short illness. Joyce was born in St. Lawrence, SD, on October 22, 1937 to Frank and Hazel Brachvogel. She grew up and attended schools in Miller, SD. After visiting family in Washington state while on vacation, she loved the area so much that she and her mother moved to the Everett area after her father passed. Joyce worked in the banking industry as a teller for many years. She then went on to a career as a bookkeeper in Arlington for Cordtz Marine, Bradley Logging, Bradley Manufacturing, and eventually retired from Les Schwab. She also worked as a bartender for the American Legion Post in Arlington. She enjoyed bowling and spent many years on leagues and traveling to tournaments with her friends. One of her favorite trips was to Niagara Falls. Joyce's hobbies included reading, ceramics and embroidery. She lovingly embroidered beautiful heirloom quilts for each of her great-grandchildren and made them each a ceramic piggy bank - treasures from GiGi. Joyce loved to travel and her last trip was to visit her niece, Donna and "her girls" in Atlanta. She shared wonderful stories and made incredible memories of their time together. Joyce had a group of dear, special friends who gathered each week to visit, play cards, and share stories and she treasured those friendships. Mom's all-time favorite thing in the world was spending time with her family. She loved and adored her children, grand-children and great-grand-children and cherished every minute spent with her family watching her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids at school and sporting events, or at family dinners and celebrating birthdays and holiday traditions. We each have wonderful memories of mom - many happy hours on family vacations and camping trips, of mom bundled up on cold spring days keeping score for Tom's baseball team, attending Cathy's sporting and school events, and countless hours cooking and baking in the kitchen with Patty. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hazel Brachvogel; her brothers, Don and Benton Brachvogel, and her partner, Don Erickson. She is survived by her children, Patricia Withrow, Catherine Withrow Russell, and Thomas Withrow; grand-children, Sarah (Andy) Withrow, Jason (Alicia) Russell, Eric (Lettie) Russell, Nichole Withrow, and Thomas Withrow; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Axton, Abel, Lainey, Lucas and Quinn; and niece, Donna Purvis. Joyce was a tiny little lady with a huge heart. She loved well and was well loved. We will miss her presence in our lives. Respecting her wishes there will be no service.



