Joyce (Reynolds) Andersen
1927 - 2020
Our Mom, Joyce Elaine, was the second of three daughters born to Martin and Ellen Lind, and raised on a farm in Salem, South Dakota. She found farm life interesting and fun, and thoroughly loved nature her whole life. Her adult life was spent living in Seattle and Edmonds, WA, where she and Bob Reynolds raised their five kids. Some time after Bob's passing, she married Alf Andersen; they lived in Everett, WA, spending winters in Phoenix, AZ.

 

Joyce was a skilled homemaker, wonderful cook and exuded a fun, friendly spirit throughout her life. She made many friends everywhere she lived through involvement in her communities and church. As an adult, one of her best experiences was becoming a born-again Christian.

 

Her travels led her to Africa, the Holy Land, numerous countries in Europe, and throughout the U.S. She loved traveling to destinations near and far.

 

She was preceded in death by husband Bob Reynolds (41 years), sister Geraldine Hankey, son Craig Reynolds, and husband Alf Andersen (21 years).

 

She is survived by sister Lois Gau (Marvin); daughters Sue Artman, Debby and Lori Reynolds, Mary Berni (Mike); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

 

Please visit bartonfuneral.com to leave condolences or share memories with Joyce's family.

 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's honor to Alzheimer's Association or Evergreen Health Hospice Services.

January 18, 1927 - August 20, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
