Joyce M. Bell Joyce Bell, a longtime resident of the Lynnwood, WA, area, passed away peacefully on Friday the 1st of March, 2019 at her apartment in Edmonds, WA. Born in 1933 in Grinnell, Iowa, she enjoyed growing up on the family farm and graduated from Grinnell High School. Shortly after graduating she married her high school sweetheart, Richard W. Bell and moved to Washington state where she has lived ever since. She loved travel and made it around the world both on holiday and on mission trips with her church. She had an adventurous spirit but also enjoyed gardening at her home in Brier. She is survived by her two children, Tracy and Judy Bell and her granddaughter, Erica Bell. She was, is and always will be loved. Her funeral was held March 8, 2019 at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 30, 2019