Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Bell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce M. Bell Joyce Bell, a longtime resident of the Lynnwood, WA, area, passed away peacefully on Friday the 1st of March, 2019 at her apartment in Edmonds, WA. Born in 1933 in Grinnell, Iowa, she enjoyed growing up on the family farm and graduated from Grinnell High School. Shortly after graduating she married her high school sweetheart, Richard W. Bell and moved to Washington state where she has lived ever since. She loved travel and made it around the world both on holiday and on mission trips with her church. She had an adventurous spirit but also enjoyed gardening at her home in Brier. She is survived by her two children, Tracy and Judy Bell and her granddaughter, Erica Bell. She was, is and always will be loved. Her funeral was held March 8, 2019 at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA.





Joyce M. Bell Joyce Bell, a longtime resident of the Lynnwood, WA, area, passed away peacefully on Friday the 1st of March, 2019 at her apartment in Edmonds, WA. Born in 1933 in Grinnell, Iowa, she enjoyed growing up on the family farm and graduated from Grinnell High School. Shortly after graduating she married her high school sweetheart, Richard W. Bell and moved to Washington state where she has lived ever since. She loved travel and made it around the world both on holiday and on mission trips with her church. She had an adventurous spirit but also enjoyed gardening at her home in Brier. She is survived by her two children, Tracy and Judy Bell and her granddaughter, Erica Bell. She was, is and always will be loved. Her funeral was held March 8, 2019 at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close