May 3, 1925 - April 13, 2019 Joyce Elaine Dunston, 93, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 13, 2019 in Marysville, WA. Joyce was born May 3, 1925 in Wyeville, WI. She married Herbert W. Dunston in June of 1944 and they moved to Marysville, WA in April of 1951. Joyce was a long-time employee of Everett Community College who retired in 2005 at the age of 80. She was an avid gardener with beautiful flower gardens. She is survived by her children, Gary (Judy), Linda and Lawrence (Laurie), seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Herbert; and her son, Bruce. At Joyce's request, there will be no service. A private family celebration of life will be held this summer.



May 3, 1925 - April 13, 2019 Joyce Elaine Dunston, 93, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 13, 2019 in Marysville, WA. Joyce was born May 3, 1925 in Wyeville, WI. She married Herbert W. Dunston in June of 1944 and they moved to Marysville, WA in April of 1951. Joyce was a long-time employee of Everett Community College who retired in 2005 at the age of 80. She was an avid gardener with beautiful flower gardens. She is survived by her children, Gary (Judy), Linda and Lawrence (Laurie), seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Herbert; and her son, Bruce. At Joyce's request, there will be no service. A private family celebration of life will be held this summer. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019

