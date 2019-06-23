April 1, 1944 - June 3, 2019 Joyce G. Bentley, age 75, moved on to her next adventure on June 3, 2019 following a three-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis and COPD. She was born in Oklahoma and never stopped referring to it as "back home" even though she spent most of her years right here in Everett, WA. Joyce was part of Everett High School's 1962 graduating class. Joyce will be sorely missed by those she left behind: Angela (Tony) Lee, daughter; Michael (Maureen) Solenberg, son; Joseph, Ashley and Hailey, grandchildren; Jerry Bentley, sister; Raymond Bentley, brother (predeceased); Chelsea (Garrett) Blits and family; Brook (Jamie) Tradlener and family; Samantha Bentley and Keri (Nick) Hohmann, nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of a life lived in love, laughter and a little bit (well, maybe a lot) of spice on June 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home at 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019