Joyce Helen Meske Joyce Helen Meske, 81, passed peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones on February 5, 2020 in Marysville, WA. She was born in Ashley, North Dakota on April 10, 1938 to Hildegarde and Albert Iszler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin, and brother, David Iszler. She is survived by six children: Leslie, Michael, Dennis, Denise, Mary Ellen, and Richard; multiple grand children, great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. A Memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 9209 State Avenue, Marysville, WA 98270 on February 29, 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association in her name.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020