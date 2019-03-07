Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce I. Johnson-Tinsley. View Sign

Joyce Irene (Christie) Johnson - Tinsley Age 90 of Marysville, WA, passed away on March 3, 2019. Daughter of Robert John and Viola Irene (Huff) Christie, Joyce was born January 9, 1929 in Sequim/Carlsborg, WA. She was educated at Carlsborg Elementary, Seattle Broadview and Oak Lake schools and graduated from Lincoln High (Broadway High) in 1946, completing her coursework for graduation in only three years. After high school, she worked full time as a stenographer for G-Mac Collections and State Farm Insurance. She also worked for Early Title Company and the Snohomish Court House Election Department. In 1948, Joyce married Robert Johnson and together they had a son, Daniel and a daughter, Christie. In 1962, Joyce wed Lawrence Lee Tinsley, adding to her family, Larry's daughter, Peggy Ann. Lawrence was a Technical Sergeant in the US Air Force which moved the family to Colorado Springs, CO, then to Valdosta, GA. The family eventually returned to South Everett, WA and in 2003, relocated to Marysville, WA. Joyce was preceded in death by both her parents and by her first husband, Robert. Joyce is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Tinsley; her son, Daniel (Joy) Johnson, her daughter, Christie (Jason) Gagnon; her stepdaughter, Peggy Ann (Raymond) Phillps; grandsons, Daniel (Iris) Johnson, Brad Johnson and Todd (Marissa) Johnson; granddaughter, Stacy (Ted) Bergstrom; step grandson, Chris (Laurie) Ray; step granddaughter, Heather Phillips; great grandsons, Blaine and Daniel Johnson and Cammren and Colton Johnson; great grand-daughters, Emilee and Abby Bergstrom; step great granddaughters, Jennifer and Stephanie Ray,; sister JoAnn (Don deceased) Hair and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life for Joyce will be held at the Quil Ceda Creek LDS Ward, 5212 7th Avenue NE, Marysville, WA 98271 at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A private family graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood, WA on Monday, March 11, 2019. Please visit:





409 Filbert Road

Lynnwood , WA 98036

