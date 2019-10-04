Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce K. Sieminski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary







Nov. 3, 1924 - Sept. 5, 2019 Joyce K. Sieminski was born on November 3, 1924, a Monday, in Detroit, MI. She entered into rest on September 5, 2019, a Thursday. Joyce lived a full and well-loved life. After moving around a lot as a child, she met her future husband, Frank, at a boathouse in Pennsylvania. They were married on November 27, 1948 and were married for 55 years until his death in 2004. After one too many snowy winters, they moved to Everett, WA in 1959, where they raised their four children. Joyce worked for General Telephone and Electric (GTE) for 22 years. While working full-time, she attended City University with her son, Peter. She graduated from City with a B.A. in Business Administration in 1983. She retired from GTE in 1986 and became a professional volunteer. Joyce enthusiastically volunteered with many organizations in Snohomish County including Foster Care, Pathways for Women, Planned Parenthood, Private Industry Council, Children's Commission, and Volunteers of America, where she was Volunteer of the Year. Joyce was an avid reader who enjoyed discussing politics and current affairs. She was loved and will be remembered by many. Joyce is survived by her children, Marya Sieminski and Paul Massaron, David Sieminski and Joan Sharp, Peter and Doreen Sieminski, and Denis Sieminski and Carol Dowling; her grandchildren, Alisha and Hema, Nicole, Ruby, and Ryley; and her great-grandchildren, Thendral, Kavyn, and Suriyan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sieminski; and her grandson, Daniel Sieminski. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Paradise Adult Family Home, 1106 Marine Dr. NE, Tulalip, WA 98271. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close