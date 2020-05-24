Joyce Nadine Joe, 86, went to be with the lord on May 18, 2020. She was born October 8, 1933 in Medford, Oregon to Edward Townsend and Margaret Selle. She had two brothers, Jim Townsend and Larry Townsend. She met Edgar James Roberts while roller skating. It was love at first sight. They were married two weeks later in 1954. She was then blessed with her stepson, Jim Roberts, then gave birth to Keith Roberts, Jacqueline Nielsen, Denise Goldsmith, Tim Roberts, and Michael Roberts. She lived for her family. She also worked in retail the majority of her life. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She lost her first husband to cancer in 1984. Later in life, she met Phillip Joe and remarried when she was 63. She then retired and traveled the world with him until he passed away in 2007 of cancer. She always said she was blessed with wonderful children, grandchildren, and a wonderful life. She was loved by everyone that crossed her path. She was a loving woman with a forever smile. She will be missed by everyone. There will be no services, only a small celebration of her life with family.