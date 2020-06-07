Joyce Patricia Knowles Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Joyce Patricia Knowles, surrounded by her loving family passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on February 2, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. She was born on July 12, 1941 in New Westminster, BC as the third of four daughters to George and Agnes Maude. "Joycee" will be profoundly missed by her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Gary Knowles. They married on March 17, 1962 and will continue to share their love for each other forever. She is survived by her loving children, Stacy (Jim) Griesmer and Kent Knowles, and three devoted sisters, Frieda (Pat) Burke, Maryanne (Don) Anderson, and Dottie (Roger) Jenkins. She cherished her five grand children, Brittany, Danielle, Vance, Anthony and Nolan and was blessed with two great-grandchildren, London and Kaden. Joyce worked in banking her entire adult life, with the last 19 years before retirement operating as Vice President / Branch Manager at the Mountain Crest (originally PUD) Credit Union. She enjoyed many camping trips with friends and family. Her monthly lunches and card games with friends over the years brought her much happiness. She enjoyed watching most sports, but especially enjoyed rooting for and watching the Seattle Seahawks. Cooking and baking brought her much satisfaction and contentment, especially when shared with others. But what brought her the most heartfelt fulfillment was extending love and acceptance to all who crossed her path. There are countless people who will never forget what Joyce meant to them in their lives. A celebration of her life will be held, 1-4pm, on June 13, 2020 at Camano Island Grange Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children or the Everett Animal Shelter.