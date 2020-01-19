Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Stubrud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Elaine Stubrud Feb. 28, 1925 - Jan. 3, 2020 Joyce Elaine Stubrud passed away on January 3, 2020 at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Everett, WA on February 28, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Lawrence Stubrud; her parents, Ingvald "Ink" and Julianna "Lulu" Anderson; and sister, Adele Smith. Joyce graduated from Everett High School in 1942. She worked at The American Tugboat Company where she met her future husband, Lawrence, who worked nearby at Everett Fruit and Grocery. They married in 1944 and raised five children. Joyce later went to work at Providence Hospital as a medical transcriptionist and eventually retired after more than 30 years of service. She will be greatly missed by her children: Carol Deane, Larry (Karen) Stubrud, Rick (Molly) Stubrud, Joan (Ken) Swendsen and Craig (Tracee) Stubrud; 9 grandchildren: Holly, Tiffany, Jon, Mandy, Lindsey, Jill, Jenny, Eric and Brent; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise View Convalescent Center for the special care they gave our mother the last years of life. They said she will be remembered as the "sweetest lady." In lieu of a service, the family will spend an evening reminiscing about Mom and the joy and love she gave us all. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020

