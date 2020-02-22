Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joylea A. Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joylea Ann Peterson Joylea Ann Peterson, 88, of Everett, WA passed away peacefully at her home on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Joy was born in South Dakota on June 11, 1932. Her family lived in many different places across the U.S. One of her favorite places to live was in Alaska with all of her children. Joy loved to travel and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed her time in Guam. She had a passion for gardening and absolutely loved her cats. She is survived by her children, Marguerite Whited, Theresa Perry, Cheryl Peterson, Randy Peterson, Carol Farris, Mike Peterson, and Kari Guerrero. Joy has 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren who will miss her greatly. Joy is preceded in death by her first husband, Airman Thomas J. Whited Jr. and second husband, Corporal Russell E. Peterson. Her giddy smile, sense of humor and love for her family will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. Funeral service and celebration of life will be announced at a later time.





Joylea Ann Peterson Joylea Ann Peterson, 88, of Everett, WA passed away peacefully at her home on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Joy was born in South Dakota on June 11, 1932. Her family lived in many different places across the U.S. One of her favorite places to live was in Alaska with all of her children. Joy loved to travel and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed her time in Guam. She had a passion for gardening and absolutely loved her cats. She is survived by her children, Marguerite Whited, Theresa Perry, Cheryl Peterson, Randy Peterson, Carol Farris, Mike Peterson, and Kari Guerrero. Joy has 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren who will miss her greatly. Joy is preceded in death by her first husband, Airman Thomas J. Whited Jr. and second husband, Corporal Russell E. Peterson. Her giddy smile, sense of humor and love for her family will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. Funeral service and celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close