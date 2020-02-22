Joylea Ann Peterson Joylea Ann Peterson, 88, of Everett, WA passed away peacefully at her home on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Joy was born in South Dakota on June 11, 1932. Her family lived in many different places across the U.S. One of her favorite places to live was in Alaska with all of her children. Joy loved to travel and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed her time in Guam. She had a passion for gardening and absolutely loved her cats. She is survived by her children, Marguerite Whited, Theresa Perry, Cheryl Peterson, Randy Peterson, Carol Farris, Mike Peterson, and Kari Guerrero. Joy has 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren who will miss her greatly. Joy is preceded in death by her first husband, Airman Thomas J. Whited Jr. and second husband, Corporal Russell E. Peterson. Her giddy smile, sense of humor and love for her family will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. Funeral service and celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 22, 2020