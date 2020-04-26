Juanita Elaine Barkdull (Johnston) March 15, 1940 - April 18, 2020 Juanita Elaine Barkdull (Johnston), age 80, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in the loving arms of her daughter and granddaughters, after her long 18-year battle with Breast Cancer. She was born March 15, 1940 in Hailey, ID to Charles and Clara Johnston, where along with her four siblings, resided in Bellevue ID her entire childhood, until she met and married Wayne Barkdull in 1960. Nita, as some called her, and Wayne set up roots in Snohomish, WA to raise their three children. Though mostly a homemaker until her kids were grown, later she worked in retail, most proudly as a Hallmark Coordinator for 13 years. But Nita will most be remembered for her life's devotion to taking care of her oldest son, Butch, who dealt with Kidney Disease and other complications his entire life until his passing in 2013. In Juanita's spare time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, cooking, nature walks, camping, and most recently, spending time with her dog, Buttons. For all whom loved her dearly, we will never forget her devotion, personal resiliency, tenacity, stubbornness, charm, and undying love for us all. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her sister and husband, Beulah and Melvin Brooks; brother and wife, John and Carol Johnston; sister, Ruth Coates; two children: daughter and husband, Angela and Gary Livers; son, Erik Barkdull; grandchildren, Erica Edwards, Breahna Zahler, Julie Barkdull, Michael Barkdull; Samantha Bowers and Tiffany Root; not to mention her five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Wayne Barkdull; oldest son, Butch Barkdull (Delbert Ovard); and brother, Edwin Johnston. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic in place, memorial services will be delayed until further notice. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020