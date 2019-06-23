Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita J. Collins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita June (Archer) Collins Juanita Collins passed away, June, 3, 2019 in Sequim, WA. Her three daughters and granddaughter, were by her side. She was born in Ava, Missouri on June, 7, 1934. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jack H. Collins; her parents, Eldena (Andrews) and Gilbert Archer; her brothers, Donald and Rondo Archer and grandson, Greg Collins. Juanita and Jack had four children, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren with number six is due in October. In 1960 Juanita and Jack moved to Lynnwood, WA, where they raised their children and lived a happy, active life for 58 years. Together they were Members of the Everett Yacht Club, Everett Elks, Holiday Ramblers, and Shriners, Nile Temple in Edmonds, WA, and Foothills Temple in Yuma, AZ. They Spent Winters in Yuma at their second home. They also traveled in their motorhome all over the USA. Made many great friends along the way. Juanita's infectious smile and laughter would light up a room, she was a very kind and giving soul. Juanita is survived by her children: Connie Southey (Craig), Judy Collins (Mike), Pamela Williams (Gary), Lee Collins (Barb) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. In Juanita's Honor two Celebrations of Life will be held, one at the Everett Yacht Club and one in Yakima. Juanita will rest peacefully with Jack at West Hills Cemetery in Yakima, WA.



