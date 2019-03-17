Juanita Rose Winchester Dec. 4, 1939 - Mar. 9, 2019 Juanita passed away peacefully in the hospital on March 9, 2019. She was born in Juneau, Alaska and moved to Washington State 64 years ago. She lived in Edmonds, Marysville and Everett. Juanita worked as a caregiver for over 40 years. She is survived by her two children: daughter, Cheryl LeBar (Robert), and son, Christopher Winchester; two grandchildren, Travis Zimmerman and Kristin Winchester. Respecting her wishes there will be no service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita R. Winchester.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019