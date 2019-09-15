Judi Bastian passed away peacefully September 2, 2019. She was surrounded by her husband and daughter. By the grace of God that she left this world very quickly and without pain shortly after learning she had lung cancer. She leaves behind her loving husband, Elmer Bastian. She is survived by her son, Robert Olsen and daughter, Robyn (Olsen) Wall. She will live on thru her granddaughter, Shelby and great-granddaughters Farrah and Larue. Judi was born November 10, 1941 in Seattle, WA, to Lora Alberta Tucker. She was put up for adoption thru Seattle Children's Home Society to Gerald and Florence "Fern" Howard. She always knew that she was adopted and searched to find her biological family. She found her sisters on her mother's side and recently found her siblings on her father's side. Judi was great at listening to people and giving advice. Her children remember many late night talks at the kitchen table. In the '90's, she worked the night shift Crisis Line and sexual assault advocacy group in Everett, WA. She continued helping by doing foster care for the most at risk children. She felt a strong desire to help. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter, Shelby, when she was young. They enjoyed camping, hiking, shopping and spending time together after school. Judi found the love of her life in Elmer Bastian. She was happiest being his wife. She loved his strength and gentle nature. She often said she felt blessed to be his wife. She enjoyed going places, hiking, animals and music. Judi loved her family and friends. She lived life on her terms and will be missed. At her request, no service will be held. Her ashes will be scattered as she requested.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019